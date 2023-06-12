YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of the jurors who convicted Benny Adams of aggravated murder in 2008 and sentenced him to death testified today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that he was told by a fellow juror before the sentence was announced that Adams had a prior rape conviction.

Testifying via Zoom before Judge Anthony Donofrio, the former juror said he was informed by two female jurors of the conviction, one after the jury sentenced Adams to death for the 1985 rape and murder of a Youngstown State University co-ed, and by another at a dinner the jurors had after the trial was completed.

The foreman of that same jury also testified today and was adamant that there was never any discussion amongst the jurors during the trial that Adams had a prior conviction for rape.

“Nothing was ever mentioned. Ever,” the former foreman said. “If anyone says they did [hear of the conviction] they’re mistaken about the timeline.”

Today was the first day of a two-day hearing after a federal judge ruled that jurors in the original case of Adams, 65, may have been tainted by bias because of a past rape conviction. Prosecutors managed to find all 12 jurors of the trial plus three of the four alternates. The fourth alternate is deceased. All are expected to testify.

Adams was convicted in 2008 of the Dec. 29, 1985, rape and murder of Gina Tenney, a YSU student from Ashtabula.

Although police at the time thought they had enough evidence to charge Adams for Tenney’s death, prosecutors refused to present the case to a grand jury. Adams was convicted of an unrelated rape in 1986 and spent 18 years in prison.

In 2006, the Tenney case was reopened when Marc Dann, the attorney general at the time, invited police departments to submit DNA in cold cases to be tested. Adams was charged after DNA in the Tenney case was submitted to the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.

Adams was originally sentenced to death by former Judge Timothy Franken after a jury recommended the sentence, but that sentence was overturned on appeal and he was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 20 years. He is up for parole again in 2028.

During the trial, jurors first had to determine if Adams was guilty. After they found him guilty, they then had to sit through a second phase of the trial, where his lawyers presented evidence to try and spare Adams from being sentenced to death.

One of the prime arguments Adams’ current attorneys from the state Public Defender’s Office are making is that some jurors knew of the conviction after he was found guilty of aggravated murder but before the jury recommended the sentence, specifically, that at least one juror knew of the past conviction during the sentencing phase of the trial.

Adams filed a claim in federal court that he deserves a new trial because jurors were biased against him because of his previous rape conviction. U.S. Judge James Gwin ruled in February that Adams was entitled to a hearing to determine if the claims of bias are true.

Although Judge Gwin noted in his ruling that a previous magistrate had found Adams’ claims of bias without merit, a hearing was never held. Because federal law stipulates that a hearing must be held in such circumstances, Gwin ruled that Adams is entitled to a hearing.

The juror who said he had heard about the conviction, Male Juror Number Three, testified that he struggled with sentencing Adams to death but he ultimately did decide in favor of the death penalty.

Afterward, he said, as jurors were eating lunch in the courtroom before the sentence was announced, a female juror told him not to worry about his decision because Adams had been convicted of rape before.

“She told me if it makes me feel any better he had been in jail for a number of years on a rape charge,” he testified. “I thought it was a very nice thing for her to do. She was concerned about my mental well-being, I guess.”

Later, at a get-together at a local restaurant, another female juror told him, “We were dying to tell you” about Adams’ prior conviction. He didn’t mention who “we” referred to and said he did not know.

But the fact someone knew of the conviction, he said, made him angry, because they either learned of it during the trial or knew it coming in. Jurors were admonished to not talk about the case or watch or read news accounts of the trial.

The juror said he never told anyone his feelings until he was contacted in early 2009 by the public defender’s office and he signed an affidavit describing how he was told of Adams’ prior convictions.

“I made up my mind I would tell the truth,” he said. “That issue was on my mind and it bothered me.”

Under cross-examination, the juror admitted that he voted to convict Adams of the murder and ultimately the death penalty.

“I can say I’m very comfortable with my decision on the guilty verdict,” he testified.

The jury foreman said there was no doubt in his mind Adams was guilty.

“He was guilty of what he did. Period.”

The foreman added he did not learn of Adams’ past conviction until the prosecutor on the case told the jurors after the sentence was announced by Judge Franken. He said the fact jurors were kept in the dark about it during the trial disturbed him because he felt it was information the jurors needed to know.

“It bothered me,” he said. “We deserved to know about his character.”