YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University announced Friday that current interim President Helen Lafferty will soon be leaving the university. Neal McNally will serve as acting president until President-Elect Bill Johnson assumes office.

Lafferty will be leaving the university Dec. 27 and transitioning back to teach in her previous position at Villanova University for the upcoming semester, starting in January, according to a release sent by the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees to the campus community.

McNally, vice president for finance and business operations, will serve as acting president with signature authority.

“Neal [McNally] brings a wealth of experience and a strong dedication to YSU to this role,” the university release stated. “Neal will serve in this role until President-Elect Bill Johnson assumes office.”

McNally will fill in until Johnson is able to assume the role sometime before March 15, according to his contract.