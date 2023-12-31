YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s longest-running musicians has played his final show.

Sunday evening was Del Sinchak’s last time playing his accordion for a live audience at Penguin City Brewing in downtown Youngstown.

Sinchak talked to us last month about retiring after playing for 74 years.

He’s recorded 14 albums, is a member of the Polka Hall of Fame and has two Grammy nominations.

“I think the biggest thrill for me is, on my last engagement, I get to play for a sold-out house. This place is absolutely unbelievable,” he said.

Sinchak told us, among the many people there, he saw a woman whose wedding he performed at 52 years ago.