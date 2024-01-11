YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just 10 days remain to buy tickets for a special art raffle benefitting a local group.

World-famous artist James Massacci has donated a painting to Junior Achievement of Eastern Ohio. It was slated to go into a gallery. The artwork is valued at up to $8,000. The original painting is called “Freedom” and features birds in flight. Junior Achievement liked it because it looks like their logo.

The raffle is selling tickets for $10 to win the artwork. You can also buy 5 tickets for $45.

“I don’t think that there’s a ton of people that can go ahead and splurge and say new year, new me, new house, new decorations — I’m gonna spend $8,000 on a piece of art, but $10 is much more budget-friendly,” said Kristen Taylor, with Junior Achievement.

January 20 is the last day tickets will be sold, and the winner will be announced on January 22.

Tickets can be bought on the Junior Achievement website.

Delivery of art will be arranged once a winner is drawn.