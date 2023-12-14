YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Land Bank and Western Reserve Port Authority has requested state funding to clean up 11 brownfield sites across Mahoning County, including nine in Youngstown.

Grant applications for $7 million were submitted last week targeting financial support for remediation or demolition work at five locations, including the long-vacant South High School Field House, and for environmental assessments at six other sites.

Debora Flora, executive director of the Land Bank, said, “The overarching aim of these initiatives is to comprehensively clean up, environmentally assess, and prepare multiple sites across the county for redevelopment.”

Valley Christian Schools has proposed a new sports complex at the Field House site and has been raising money from private sources. The state brownfield funding would reimburse the City of Youngstown for its assistance to the work.

Flora added, “We’re very confident about funding for work at the Field House because there is a strong likelihood of local matching funds. We’re also very excited about the strong and growing coalition in support of these projects as a group.”

Some $1 million in brownfield funds has been set aside for each of Ohio’s 88 counties that can demonstrate a qualifying need. Another $82 million is subject to statewide competition, as the total volume of requests is expected to far exceed that figure.

According to Anthony Trevena, executive director of the Port Authority, “Local applications underscore the critical demand for brownfield remediation and demolition funding, a key factor in driving development in the Mahoning Valley and across Ohio. We look forward to working with our area’s elected officials and state legislators to advocate for the Valley’s interests to advance these 11 projects.”

Teaming up with the Land Bank and Port Authority to finalize the grant applications were the municipal governments of Youngstown, Campbell and Sebring, as well as the Youngstown City School District and the Economic Action Group.

The local partners are seeking assistance for remediation and demolition at these five sites:

South High School Field House, 1840 Erie St., Youngstown

Youngstown Flea Building, 365 E. Federal St., Youngstown

Former Auto Parts Store, 1034 Wick Ave., Youngstown

Silver’s Vogue Shop Building, 27 W. Federal St., Youngstown

Site of former McGuffey Mall, McGuffey Road at Garland Avenue, Youngstown

Assistance for environmental assessments is proposed for these six sites:

JSI Properties, Inc. (former manufacturing building), 221 W. Georgia Ave., Sebring

City Trust and Savings site, 3370 Wilson Ave., Campbell

Hayes Elementary School site, 1616 Ford Ave., Youngstown

Adams Junior High School site, 2537 Cooper St., Youngstown

Princeton School site, 2546 Hillman St., Youngstown

West Elementary School site, North Hazelwood Avenue, Youngstown

The brownfield cleanup requests are separate from a recent multi-county application for $155 million to the state’s Appalachian Community Grant Program. The Youngstown Flea and the Silver Building projects appear in both applications for different reasons, related to project phases, Flora noted.