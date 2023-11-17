YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Four people have been taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries, after a two-vehicle accident on the North Side Friday morning.

Lt. Robert Gentile of the police department’s traffic unit said a car was going west on Alameda Avenue around 9:50 a.m. when it collided with an SUV that was traveling north on Juanita Avenue.

The intersection is temporarily closed while officers are on scene.

There were three people in the car and a single person in the SUV, Gentile said. All four people were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. One of the people in the car has critical injuries, Gentile said.

Gentile said speed was a factor in the crash.