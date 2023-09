YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crash on the Himrod Avenue Expressway in Youngstown.

The car ran into the concrete barrier that divides opposing lanes of traffic.

Police say 2 people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, the third by family.

All three had non-life threatening injuries.

Police were not sure if alcohol or speed were a factor in the crash.