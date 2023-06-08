YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three men were indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges they kidnapped and severely beat two men last July.

Corey Council, 34; Robert Ervin, 35; and Terrance Machen, 32; were all indicted for the July 31 kidnapping of the men.

Council and Ervin are both in custody at the county jail. Investigators have been searching for Machen since charges were filed against him in November.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox said the three were involved in the kidnapping of a pair of men on July 31 from a home on the West Side.

One of the men was taken in a van and managed to free himself after grabbing the steering wheel and forcing the crash on McGuffey Road near Cassius Avenue. He fought with one of the defendants in the van and the defendant ran away, Cox said.

Cox said the victim sustained a broken hip during the crash.

The other man put up a fight and was taken in his own car by the other two suspects, Cox said. He was beaten and left for dead in a car on High Street with a hood over his head and his hands bound in zip ties.

The victim managed to free himself from the zip ties and went to a nearby home, where someone called 911. He later had over 40 staples in his head because of his injuries.