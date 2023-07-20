YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday after an SUV they were riding in was pulled over on the South Side.

Jonathan Streb, 19, of Youngstown. was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, possession of fentanyl and possession of drugs.

Also booked into the jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle was Jovoni Moses, 18, also of Youngstown.

Facing charges of tampering with evidence, possession of fentanyl and possession of cocaine is Streb’s sister, Hannah Streb, 18, of Austintown. She is also in jail.

The three are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said Jonathan Streb and Moses were inside an SUV that Moses was driving that was pulled over about 8:25 p.m. in the single-digit block of East Midlothian Boulevard because the SUV matched the description of a similar vehicle that was involved in a police chase in April but got away.

During that previous chase, a gun was thrown out the window and a loaded 9mm handgun was found in the 400 block of West Ravenwood Avenue, reports said.

A gun was also found in this recent incident, but Neither Jonathan Streb nor Moses would admit the gun was theirs, so police charged both of them with improper handling, reports said.

Streb picked up the additional charge because he has a pending gun case now and is not allowed to have or be around a gun.

Reports said police allowed Jonathan Streb to call his sister and she came to the scene. While there, officers saw her reach inside the car where her brother was sitting and take a plastic bag out that had cocaine and fentanyl in it, reports said.