YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said three people Thursday were cited on misdemeanor gambling charges after police and state agents served a search warrant at a West Side store.

Corrine Missory, 24; Maher Ramami, 55; and Thaer Rahami, 57, were each issued citations for gambling and operating a gambling house after the warrant was served about 3:55 p.m. at the Mill Creek Deli, 1260 S. Schenley Ave.

They were released on citation pending an expected Oct. 20 arraignment date in municipal court.

The three were cited after members of the police department’s Neighborhood Intervention Unit and the state’s Ohio Investigative Unit served the warrant following an investigation last month by the OIU.

Reports said OIU agents, who were undercover, used illegal gambling machines at the store Sept. 8, Sept. 19 and Sept. 29.

The undercover agents took receipts from the machines to clerks, who then gave the agents money based on what was on the receipts, reports said.

All three who were cited are employees of the store who were present when the warrant was served.