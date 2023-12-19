YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people recently indicted on murder charges were arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Shanay Jacobs, 32, of Youngstown, pleaded not guilty before Judge Maureen Sweeney to a charge of murder for the Oct. 15 death of Nathaniel Watson, 30, who was run over by a car in the 200 block of South Schenley Avenue.

Reports said Watson was run over following an argument at a nearby home.

Jacobs’ trial has been set for Jan. 2 before Judge John Durkin. She remains in the Mahoning County Jail.

Also remaining in the Mahoning County Jail is Matthew Cunningham, 31, of Beloit, who entered a plea Monday of not guilty by reason of insanity. He is charged with aggravated murder, murder and aggravated burglary for the death of Gena Wade, 44.

Wade’s body was found Oct. 26 at her home in Smith Township.

Cunningham is set for a trial Jan. 22 before Judge Anthony Donofrio.

Also pleading not guilty for the July 14, 2019, shooting death of Reshaud Biggs Sr., 33, was Anthony Johnson, 37, who was secretly indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated murder, murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Johnson was arrested the day he was indicted and he remains in the county jail.

He is set for trial Feb. 26 before Judge Durkin.