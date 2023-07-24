YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people are expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges they broke into a South Side restaurant Sunday.

Booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, were Nicholas Gibson, 33, of Youngstown; Tricia Morris, 45, of Girard; and Tristian Sepis, 31, of Youngstown.

Gibson has an additional misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business.

The three were arrested after police were called about 2:45 p.m. Sunday to a vacant 3501 South Ave. restaurant, the former Dragon Place, for a call of three people carrying things from inside the building to a truck in the parking lot.

When police arrived, reports said there was a trail of metal from the back of the restaurant to a yard in the 500 block of Cambridge Avenue, where Speis and Morris had kitchen appliances and were taking the metal off of them for scrap.

When police checked the building, they found Gibson inside and he refused orders to come out before he was taken into custody, according to a police report.

The truck was towed by police with a hold for detectives, reports said.