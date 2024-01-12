YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley received some extra help recently keeping its pantry filled for those who need it.

Directors learned recently they had been chosen for a $20,000 “Walmart Community Grant.” They applied for the funds months ago, and the award is through all the local Walmarts in the area. It will be used to stock shelves for those who depend on the Mission for their meals.

The check was presented to the Mission on Friday.

“$20,000 will provide a lot of meals to those that come through our door,” said John Muckridge, president and CEO of the Rescue Mission. “Either [to those] that are staying with us or are walking in off the streets during our public meal time.”

The grant comes at a good time as the Mission is seeing higher numbers of individuals and families needing assistance.