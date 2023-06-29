YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Thursday, Animal Charity of Ohio made a return to a home on the city’s South Side to collect more cats.

They set up traps and caught 20 more cats from a home on East Ravenwood Avenue. On Wednesday, humane agents, police and housing officials found about 50 cats and a dog in the house, and the homeowner was also forced to leave.

Authorities at the home described it as being in “deplorable condition.” The house was barely visible from the sidewalk due to overgrown trees and grass; authorities say several neighbors complained after the back of the home collapsed. The neighbors also reported several cats roaming in and out of the home.

During an initial investigation of the home, the Animal Charity humane society counted approximately 50 cats.

“We are continuing our efforts to trap all the cats. We removed all by hand that we could yesterday, and then overnight we started the trapping process,” said Jane MacMurchy with Animal Charity.

MacMurchy said the first goal is to get the cats medically cleared. After that, they’ll try to find homes for the animals