Editor’s note: This story corrects details on the victims. We regret the error.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a man and a woman were wounded early Saturday on the East Side.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the victims showed up about 4 a.m. at an apartment on Choice Court with gunshot wounds and police and paramedics were called from there.

Simon said the victims told police they did not know where they were when they were shot.

They are expected to recover from their wounds, Simon said.