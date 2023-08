YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Traffic is being rerouted in the westbound lanes of East Midlothian Boulevard at Shady Run Road because of a two-vehicle accident.

A pickup truck going east and a car going west collided in the turning lane.

The driver of the car is being examined by paramedics but does not appear to be seriously hurt.

It is unclear how long it will take before the accident is cleaned up.