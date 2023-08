YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a shooting on Youngstown’s South Side.

It happened on the 200 block of East Boston Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Saturday

According to Youngstown police, there was a big party going on when shots were fired from two vehicles driving by.

The two people who were struck by gunfire were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Youngstown police say so far no one was arrested in the incident.