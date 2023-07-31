YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police, paramedics and fire department personnel were on the scene after two pedestrians were hit by at least one car.

The incident occurred in front of the Mahoning County Jail at 110 Fifth Ave. at about 2:45 p.m.

Police on the scene said the pedestrians were hit by at least one vehicle but another was involved, although the extent of that involvement is unknown. The driver of one of the cars stopped and was questioned by police.

Sheriff’s personnel were also assisting on scene.

Both men who were hit were taken to the St. Elizabeth Health Center.