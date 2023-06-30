YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two Youngstown lifeguards are now certified scuba divers.

Toney Jones and Luther Bell met through the Youngstown Lifeguard Academy where they completed their first phase of training last in May.

This will give them the opportunity to work for Mahoning and Trumbull County’s Dive Teams, which perform underwater search and recovery tasks.

They’re inspiring other Lifeguard Academy members to take up scuba diving.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It’s nothing like it,” Jones said. Like the way you float in the water, the things you see, the sunken ships, the animals. It’s all tight.”

“One of the former academy members, just like man, I might as well just join you back man. I want to start breathing in the water like you guys man,” Bell said.

Both are now just a few classes away from becoming master divers and they have already been offered diving jobs with their certification.