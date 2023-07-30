YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman, injuring a teenager.

Police say it happened early Sunday morning around 2:14 a.m. on the 100 block of Avondale Avenue near Erie Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a 17-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. There were no details released regarding the condition of the teenager.

Youngstown Police have no suspects named at this time. If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Youngstown Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with us for updates.

Kyle Wills contributed to this report.