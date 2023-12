YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.

Youngstown Police were on the scene of a two-car crash around 8 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Albert Street and Belle Avenue. Both vehicles had severe damage. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The area was temporarily closed to traffic but is expected to reopen soon.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.