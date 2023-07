YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance following a crash Thursday on the West Side.

The accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Connecticut and Belle Vista avenues.

One of the vehicles ran a red light and collided with the other.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews are working to clear the scene. A portion of Connecticut is blocked off as they work. It should reopen shortly.