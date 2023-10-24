YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two defendants from Austintown are facing charges related to the alleged abuse of a child who is now 8.

According to the indictment returned last week against Victoria Hawkins, 32, and Jhanette Shipp, 29, the two tortured or cruelly abused the child from November 2019 until November 2022.

They face two counts of felony endangering children charges and one count of misdemeanor domestic violence.

They’re scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment at 9 a.m. Oct. 31 in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

The two were booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday.