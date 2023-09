YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a two-car crash on the city’s South Side.

Police were called to the area of Hillman Street near West Hylda Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An SUV flipped onto its side. Its driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. We do not know their condition at this time.

Domenic Weser contributed to this report.