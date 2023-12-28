YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leslie Cochran, who was president of Youngstown State for much of the 1990S, has become the latest person to publicly criticize YSU’s Board of Trustees for the hiring of Bill Johnson as president.

Cochran released a four page letter Thursday that read in part:

“Concerns of impropriety, conflict of interest, unethical behavior, indiscretion, and a host of other questionable actions permeate the YSU presidential search process. The eight Board members (who voted for Johnson) became so focused on getting their man in office, they neglected the University and failed to fulfill their obligations as Trustees…the issues the Board has created will not go away. The University’s value structure has been ripped apart,” Cochran wrote.

The letter concluded by asking the Board to rescind the offer and that Bill Johnson withdraw immediately. The Board and Johnson have repeatedly said the offer will stand and Johnson will not quit.