YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A full week of activities is planned next week in Youngstown, starting this Sunday in the downtown area.

This will be the 13th year for the annual Nonviolence Week observance in the Valley.

Organizers say it was started by a group of school students who were part of Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past. The message has remained the same.

“Let’s take a week and someone said, ‘Why not a month?’ And that’s true, and why not a year? Why not a lifetime? But of having people focus on being nonviolent, a focus on the principles of nonviolence,” said committee chair Penny Wells.

The week’s activities will begin with a community parade on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. at the corner of Wood Street and Wick Avenue. It will head through the downtown area to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, where there will be a rally.