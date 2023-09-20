YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ten dogs and several fish, turtles and an eel were taken from a South Side home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police, code enforcement officers and humane agents from Animal Charity responded to the house following a police incident Tuesday evening at the home. WKBN has requested the police report on that incident.

The house in the 800 block of Parkview Avenue was deemed uninhabitable by housing officials. The house was red-tagged because of deplorable conditions inside, including dog feces throughout the home, a housing spokesman said. The odor inside was almost unbearable.

The dogs are all husky mixes and seven of them are not in good shape, an Animal Charity spokeswoman said.

The other three are four-month-old puppies and seem to be doing fine. They were begging for treats from humane agents and police on the scene.

Humane agents also have to remove at least six large fish tanks filled with a wide variety of fish and other aquatic animals, including a miniature eel.