YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have confirmed that one person is dead and two others injured after a two-car crash Sunday evening on the Youngstown/Coitsville line.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to a scene near the corner of Coitsville-Hubbard and McGuffey roads. Three people in two cars were involved in the crash.

According to the Youngstown fire captain, the solo occupant was pronounced dead at the scene after a lengthy extraction attempt. The two other passengers were sent to the hospital with severe injuries.

Multiple departments responded to the scene, including Coitsville fire and police and Youngstown police.

Officials aren’t yet sure what exactly caused the crash, though they suspect high speeds were a factor. They’re waiting to confirm with the Ohio State Highway Patrol traffic investigator.

Youngstown fire Capt. Ben Esposito said an accident occurring simultanoesly on the Center Street bridge in Youngstown put a strain on resources.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.