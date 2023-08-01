YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a motorcycle accident over the weekend.

Jason Babnic, 26, was driving a motorcycle on South Avenue near the Interstate 680 on-ramp in Youngstown just before 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a car was pulling out of a gas station when it hit Babnic’s motorcycle.

Babnic was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

An autopsy has been conducted, and the incident remains under investigation by the Youngstown Police Department and the coroner’s office.