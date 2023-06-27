YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested after police say he fired a gun near where children were playing.

Richard Ditosto, 31, is charged with domestic violence and discharging a firearm within city limits.

According to a police report, officers were called Sunday around noon on reports of an argument between Ditosto and a woman. They were told Ditosto had a gun on him.

When police arrived, officers say they saw Ditosto get into a pickup truck and drive off. Police attempted to pull him over, but said they had to block the street to get him to stop. They then ordered him out of the truck.

Reports say he told officers he didn’t stop because he just was trying to get away from the situation. When police asked him about the gun, he told them he didn’t have one, the report says.

Officers went back and spoke with the victim who said while they were arguing, Ditosto pulled out a gun and began chasing her, yelling he was going to kill her. She says he then shot around five rounds into the ground.

The victim says while this was happening, three children were there and police say they saw the kids running in the yard when they arrived, the report says.

Officers said a witness also told them Ditosto fired the gun. Police were able to recover three shell casings in the yard.

When asked again where the gun was, Ditosto said he never had one. Police searched his truck and the yard but were not able to locate a firearm.

Ditosto was taken to the Mahoning County Jail and was arraigned on Monday. He pleaded not guilty and was given a $5,000 bond on each count.