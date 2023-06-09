Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
59°
WATCH NOW
Replay: 27 First News
Sign Up
Youngstown
59°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Youngstown News
East Palestine Train Derailment
National and World
Ohio News
Pennsylvania News
27 Investigates
Cold Cases
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Product Recalls
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics from The Hill
Mr Food
Automotive News
Press Releases
Local News
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
YSU Scholar Athlete
Student Athlete of the Week
Game of the Week
Big 22
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Obits by High School
Pet Obituaries
Watch Now
Watch WKBN News
Live Streaming Events
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
My Valley Pros
My Valley Cars
My Valley Pets
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
Community
Academic Excellence
Remarkable Women
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
About Best Reviews
Regional News Partners
Closed Captioning
Newsletter
Search
Please enter a search term.
Youngstown News
Lillie Pearl Terry, Youngstown, Ohio
Top Youngstown News Headlines
Woman accused of leaving drugs in child’s reach
Man arrested, accused of trying to strangle woman
New doughnut shop opens inside Youngstown WRTA
Youngstown man accused of trying to handcuff woman
Outdoor enthusiasts ride the river with free event
Police find stolen car crashed into telephone pole
Quick Links
Product recalls and safety alerts
Ohio News
Today's weather forecast
Gas Tracker: Find the best price in the Valley
More Youngstown News
Local amateur boxer reaches podium at Junior Olympics
Garnet Schaffer, Youngstown, Ohio
Richard Jerome “Jerry” Hames, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
Recent sentence in teen murder case angers victim’s …
Valley gathers for Taste of Youngstown 4K Run
Animal Charity needs critical move to new facility
July 4th fireworks in Youngstown 2023
Trending on WKBN.com
Woman accused of leaving drugs in child’s reach
ESPN director with local ties dies at baseball game
Man arrested, accused of trying to strangle woman
Fire catches in local manufacturing company
Night grad party led to morning shooting of 3: New …
Veterans Resource Centers of America
Use Interactive Radar ➜