Youngstown Newport Library gets families together with a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Party

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Party was celebrated at the Newport Library in Youngstown.

On the Southside of Youngstown, dozens of children showed off their drawing skills while watching the Thanksgiving classic, Charlie Brown.

“We provide snacks pertaining to the movie, so the popcorn, pretzels, sundaes–although we did pudding instead of sundaes–jelly beans and toast and butter,” said Assistant Supervisor Alexander Harper.

People of all ages were invited in order to get families together for the holiday season.

“But I think it’s more of just providing something for them to bring their kids to in the community that doesn’t cost any money and they can still have fun doing,” Harper said.

One of the attendees, Kristina Henik, brought her seven children. She said among all the different library events happening, this one best fit her family’s schedule.

Henik believes this was a nice way to get families together before the rush of the holidays.