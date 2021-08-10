Youngstown neighbors meet with lawyers after floods: What can be done?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of neighbors in Youngstown’s Brownlee Woods neighborhood, which flooded last month, met Tuesday evening to see what could be done to recoup their losses and stop the flooding.

About 20 neighbors met with lawyers of Community Legal Aid Tuesday evening.

The city was represented by the 7th Ward’s community policeman.

While most of the people say city officials were ignoring their problems, they also say their insurance companies were paying nothing for their damages because they did not have flood insurance.

One woman became emotional when talking about the plight of her elderly mother.

“But yet she’s supposed to pay all this that’s not her fault coming into her house. Pay for insurance all her entire life, 94 years old. Pay for it all and they just screw — I’m sorry, and they just put the hammer to her. It’s not right. It’s not right,” said Dawn Tkach, a Brownlee Woods resident.

“When we had those two big rains a couple weeks ago, I had three feet of water in my basement, and I can show you a video and pictures. Three feet of water that sat on my floor in my basement. I cannot use my basement,” said Lori Mitchum, another area resident.

Lawyers with Community Legal Aid told them to gather all their records of everything that was damaged.

They were told they could request public records and they could prove the city was negligent — they could sue the city.