Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. converts nearly 100-year-old building into apartments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Workers with the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation showed off their most recent effort — one they hope to have occupied by the end of the month.

They took the old Carmelite Monastery on the city’s westside and spent the last three or four months renovating it. It will now be offered as apartments.

Directors said there was quite a bit of work involved in converting the nearly 100-year-old house.

“A lot of the work was in converting what were bedrooms into now living rooms and kitchens, and so we had to do some fairly major work as far as electrical updates. We made some changed to the HVAC systems,” said Tiffany Sokol, of YNDC.

Workers said they will be showing the apartments to prospective tenants later this week and hope to have all three units rented by the start of the new year.