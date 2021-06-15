Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. acquires Foster Theater

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation has acquired a former adult theater in Youngstown with a lot of history.

The Foster Theater on Glenwood Avenue was originally built in 1938 and began as a movie theater. As competition for theaters grew, the Foster transformed into a home for art films and later adult movies.

Dee Barber bought the Foster in 1994 and continued the operation until recently, according to YNDC.

According to YNDC officials, they plan to develop and make improvements to the building in order to reuse it in a “productive and financially sustainable manner.” It’s all part of work to revitalize the greater Glenwood Avenue corridor.

WKBN will be talking with YNDC in greater detail about those plans. Check back here for updates on this developing story.