Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Youngstown native to appear on Jeopardy! this week

Local News

Westminster College graduate Kelly Lake will be on Jeopardy Friday night

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Valley native, Kelly Lake, to be featured on Jeopardy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown native has finally met Alex Trebek, and we’ll all get to see how it went this week.

Westminster College graduate Kelly Lake will be on Jeopardy! Friday night.

It was taped in March, and there was no audience becuase of the coronavirus.

Kelly Lake finally made the TV show after being invited to in-person auditions in 2015 and 2018. She works at an animation studio based in Los Angeles.

Lake’s mother and father both work at WKBN.

You can watch Jeopardy! here on CBS at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award