Youngstown native to appear on Jeopardy! this week

Westminster College graduate Kelly Lake will be on Jeopardy Friday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown native has finally met Alex Trebek, and we’ll all get to see how it went this week.



Westminster College graduate Kelly Lake will be on Jeopardy! Friday night.

It was taped in March, and there was no audience becuase of the coronavirus.

Kelly Lake finally made the TV show after being invited to in-person auditions in 2015 and 2018. She works at an animation studio based in Los Angeles.

Lake’s mother and father both work at WKBN.

You can watch Jeopardy! here on CBS at 7:30 p.m.