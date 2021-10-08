Youngstown native takes steps toward opening grocery store

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown native is moving forward with his plans to open a grocery store in the city.

RonCarlos Hilton began his plans years ago by fundraising for what would be Gene’s Market.

Now, years later, he has opened a small shop on Hillman Street on the city’s south side. He said he’s not even halfway to his goal, but this is a start.

“A full-fledged grocery store, know what I mean. Have a deli, selling hot food, you know, have some real produce coolers, you know. like you see these major brands, I want that here,” he said.

You can find some produce, snacks, drinks and more at the shop.

Hilton says the need for a grocery market in the area is crucial.

“It’s people who walk around here who would love that here. They don’t have to drive to Boardman; that’s the whole goal. Like everything right now, we have to go to Boardman,” he said.

Hilton said he will continue with his plans of growing his market and serving the area until he can reach his full goal.