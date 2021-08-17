Youngstown native reflects on music career

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley is a place made up of tons of talent. One example is Youngstown native Roosevelt Griffin, also known as Blaq Rose.

“Basically, I’m just a music producer, a songwriter, a singer, a musician, and you know I have my own label right now,” Rose said.

Rose has been involved with music since he was four years old. Then, when he was a teenager, it became a career.

“I eventually got my own group and it was a gospel group as well, it was called Friends. Then Friends evolved into an R&B group called Who’s Who,” Rose said.

Over the years, he’s worked with some big names.

“We ended up signing to Dr. Dre, Aftermath Label. My label mates was Eminem, Eve, Rakim you know some of the greats…. I ended up producing for KC & Jojo, Anthony Hamilton, Omarion, Christina Millian,” he said.

And, he’s still working in the music industry to this day.

“Today I am actually doing a project right now with my son, and we are called the RoseS,” he said.

Rose says it’s an honor to be working with his son in the music industry.

“So now, we are trying to do more shows, we’re finishing up a new album that is very hot, and it’s just so unique, you know what I mean. A father and son,” Rose said.

He says he will continue this business for as long as he can. His music can be found on all major streaming platforms.