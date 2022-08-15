YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown native is giving back by offering a Youngstown State University scholarship in his name.

Ketuan Baldwin graduated from YSU with his associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

“It means everything, giving back is an amazing opportunity. I’ve been extremely blessed throughout my life and career. So, having the opportunity to help someone else is such an amazing thing for me and my family,” he said.

Baldwin established the Ketuan Baldwin Legacy Scholarship as a way to help young African American men further their education in business or STEM.

“I think it’s just all about exposure, and allowing people to see different things and different opportunities and what they can accomplish, and then that inspires them to do something different, think differently and move forward in a new way,” he said.

Baldwin said this is something he has always wanted to do.

“It was actually something I wanted to do a little further, later in life, probably when I was closer to 50,” he said.

But, he felt there was a great need for it now, so about a year ago, he began the process to get the ball rolling.

Baldwin committed $25,000 to the scholarship, and his former employer, Google, is matching him, making it $50,000. Then, YSU agreed to match that, making the total $100,000. The amount each student gets would vary.

“It really just depends year over year. So, there’s like a bucket of money and it depends upon like how many individuals apply, but it could be anywhere from like $500 to a few thousand dollars,” he said.

The scholarship will be awarded based on financial need, and with the following requirements being met:

An African American male enrolled in the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) or the Williamson College of Business Administration (WCBA)

Full-time or part-time student

Open to undergraduates with junior or senior status

Preference given to Mahoning and Trumbull County residents (but others can still qualify)

Minimum grade point average of 2.5

Anyone interested can find out more information by clicking here.