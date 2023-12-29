YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Country music artist and Youngstown-area native Taylor Borton is back in the Valley this weekend.

The Nashville singer also writes songs, plays the guitar and harmonica. Moving to Nashville when she was 19, Borton pursued audio engineering.

She will be performing alongside local steel guitar player, Pete the V, at two locations:

Cork and Cap in Warren, from 7 – 9 p.m. Friday

Birdfish Brewing in Columbiana, from 6 – 8 p.m. Saturday

“I [have] all the people that I grew up with, that I’ve worked with and went to school with, and they like to come out, so it’s fun to see them,” Borton said.

The musician says she’s focusing on her songwriting right now.