(WKBN)- On Saturday, WKBN reported about Robert Jandura-Cessna, who along with his fiance Malgorzata were at the border in Ukraine delivering supplies and helping transport refugees to safety in Poland.

Now they told us that the situation has gotten much worse so they’ve taken things a step further.

Robert shared with us footage of a main railway station in Warsaw, Poland. which is overloaded with Ukrainian refugees. Wednesday night he was at one of four refugee centers in Warsaw, where he said refugees were coming in hundreds at a time.

Robert tells me that he along with his fiance and friend were able to work with the municipality in Hannover Germany to get them to take in some refugees. They were able to fit 51 people onto a bus they rented Wednesday night to relocate them further west to make room for newcomers.

“Just regular civilians have mobilized themselves just to get it done themselves. As you can imagine governments take time to set things in place and they have different types of regulations,” Jandura-Cessna said.

Robert tells WKBN they ran into some issues organizing the bus as regular civilians due to human trafficking concerns. But they were able to get everything documented within six hours, and the refugees on the bus were expected to arrive in Germany earlier Thursday morning.

The couple brought a mother and two young children back to Poland with them on Saturday from the Ukraine border and provided them with a warm meal and temporary housing. Now they’re helping send refugees further west, as the country is drowning with refugees.

Robert said that many Ukrainian refugees just don’t know where to go. But there are many government municipalities that have decided they’ll be able to take people in.

They’re providing them with housing.. and places they can potentially work. Robert says at least 2,500 refugees were at the smallest refugee center in Warsaw last night and the largest had anywhere from 10 to 15,000.

“In Poland what’s really amazing is anybody that wants to stay in Poland, they’re providing them with healthcare for their kids, schools. There’s a whole bunch of psychologists and psychiatrists here,” he said.

Jandura-Cessna tells me the Warsaw Expo Center is just overwhelmed with refugees. And they continue to come in in large waves.. lacking basic necessities like food and water.

Robert and Malgorzata’s next mission will be working with other civilians in Poland to give away warm meals from a food truck to refugees at railway stations.