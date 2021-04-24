Youngstown native, Browns cornerback hosts event at Boys and Girls Club

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown native and current Cleveland Brown Troy Hill was back in the Mahoning Valley Saturday afternoon hosting ‘Troy Hill Day’ at the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown.

The event was put together by Hill’s foundation, Star Players Academy.

Kids in attendance participated in fun activities and got a chance to meet Hill. Through his event, Hill aims to make a positive impact on the community.

“It’s going to bet bigger and bigger. That’s the plan,” Hill said. “Just understanding the impact I can have on the community as far as with the youth and things. Just trying to be a positive outlook. Everything is about positivity and just trying to help kids believe in themselves and see that they too can make it and things like that.”

Many at ‘Troy Hill Day’ were decked out in brown and orange. Hill was beyond thrilled to see the community show support for him and his new team.

“Turn up, let’s go!” Hill shouted. “That’s how it made me feel deep down. I’m excited about it. Hopefully they do let the fans into the stadium so when I do look up I can see everyone out there with them jerseys on. It’ll be fun.”

