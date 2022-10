YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown parks system has a new director.

Mayor Tito Brown announced Friday that Clemate Franklin will serve as executive director of the Parks and Recreation Department.

Franklin has a background in health and sports programming, management and community engagement, Brown said.

Franklin fills the position vacated by Dawn Turnage, who announced in July that she was resigning to take another job. Her last day was Aug. 26.