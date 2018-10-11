Youngstown NAACP says race not income predict test scores Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Youngstown chapter of the NAACP continues to watch the Youngstown City School District, and leaders say they are still concerned about student achievement.

The group says test scores of students across the state can be predicted not by income level but by race. With that in mind, members met with the state superintendent of education.

“We have stressed the message that African American students will not achieve an equitable education until race, racism and racial disparity issues are effectively addressed in the classroom,” said George Freeman, president of the Youngstown Chapter of the NAACP.

The problem has been exacerbated in Youngstown, where the NAACP says the curriculum wasn't teaching state standards. The organization says that changed in October after a meeting with the Academic Distress Commission.

Jimma McWilson, vice president of the Youngstown Chapter of the NAACP, said that could be why previous results had been so low in the district.

“They don’t measure the same thing, and they won’t measure the same thing here in Youngstown because they weren’t in alignment. Until, like the president said, the October 3rd meeting, there was a lot of resistance to change,” McWilson said.

The district points out recent report cards show improvement. The gap in reading achievement closed by 39 points between last year and this year. However, the NAACP says the district needs to do better.

“We want to improve like they want us to improve. We have created a foundation. This is what we are going to be building on from the foundation going forward,” said Denise Dick, spokesperson for Youngstown City Schools.

Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip met with Youngstown City Council last month. He pointed out several initiatives geared toward improving minority student achievement, including encouraging more minorities to apply for job openings and more social support networks.