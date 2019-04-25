Youngstown NAACP says minorities falling behind due to state's policies Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Leaders with the local chapter of the NAACP say regardless of who oversees Youngstown City Schools, changes are needed at the state level.

After the announcement of the hiring of a new CEO, leaders pointed to policies that have done little to improve Youngstown's state report card scores.

They have been failing or barely passing the last 10 years.

"We'll do what we did with Krish Mohip [the former CEO]. We'll work with whoever is in power to make education better for the kids in Youngstown," said Youngstown NAACP President George Freeman, Jr.

Freeman said standards were systematically lowered to help minorities get better grades while increasing requirements for white students. He said unless the state Department of Education does more to raise standards for all students, problems for minorities will continue.