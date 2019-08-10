Youngstown musician recovering after breaking legs, plans performance at Italian Festival

Tocco announced that the leg braces came off on Thursday and a blood clot is dissolving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown musician who broke both of his legs is recovering and will be making an appearance at the Brier Hill Italian Festival this weekend.

Dominic Tocco was making a delivery at a Boardman store in June when the 350-pound door on the back of a large trailer hauling the goods broke off, catching his legs underneath.

On his right leg, the fibula was broken in three spots but the tibia is fine. His left leg had a break in the tibia.

He will perform, as part of Dominic Tocco and Brotherhood, as the closing act of the Italian Festival, which has been a tradition since it started.

Tocco said he has received over 7,200 well wishes online and wants to thank everyone for their kind words.