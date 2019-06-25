Youngstown Music Fest expands to downtown Youngstown

This is the sixth year of the event which brings out hundreds of people every 4th of July.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Music Festival is making its way downtown for the first year.

“We try to do it from a non-violence platform. With the reputation that Youngstown has, we try to show that, you know, we still come together as a community and have a good time, no problems. You know, it’s a family environment. We have something to do for everyone,” said Lester Scott, one of the event organizers.

This is the sixth year of the event which brings out hundreds of people every 4th of July.

Previously, the music fest was held at Arlington Heights on the city’s north side. Scott said it started out as a neighborhood reunion and grew every year.

“It literally started as the Otis Street reunion. Otis Street was a street where we grew up in the Westlake Housing projects… That’s why it’s always been symbolic that we had it there, just celebrating, you know where we come from, our history there,” Scott said.

He says he didn’t realize it would grow to become what it is today.

“It’s just been growing every year, and city officials have taken notice and people instrumental in the community, and they wanted to help us grow it into something bigger,” Scott said.

The festival will have live performances from local artists, food, vendors and a car show. He said there will be activities for the youth as well.

There is usually a basketball tournament, but this year, that will be held on a separate date.

Scott says he is excited they are expanding to the downtown area so more Youngstown residents can come and enjoy the experience.

“It’s a new experience if you’ve never been. It’s a great environment. I suggest you come check it out if you’ve never been yet,” he said.

The event is free and will be held on East Federal Street, between Wick Avenue and N. Champion Street.

It will run from noon to 9 p.m., and performances will begin at 4 p.m. The car show will start shortly after the performances begin.

