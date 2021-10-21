Youngstown museum to highlight history of first nurses’ union in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new exhibit opens Thursday at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor.

“The Youngstown General Duty Nurses Association: A Legacy of Dignity, Strength, and Caring, 1966-2018” opens to the public from 6 to 8 p.m.

The exhibit chronicles the history of the Nurses Association, which was the first nurses’ union in Ohio and the second in the country.

Face masks are required at this time.

RSVPs are preferred. Contact 330-941-1314 or email centerofindustryandlabor@gmail.com.

The museum is located at 151 West Wood Street. More information can be found on its website.