Youngstown museum opens Black Artists Matter exhibit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonough Museum of Art on the campus of Youngstown State University is opening a new virtual exhibit entitled #BlackArtistsMatter.

The artwork of historical and contemporary black visual artists are highlighted in the new exhibit

The artwork can be found on the McDonough Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts and will be archived on the McDonough Museum website.

Among the featured artists is the late Al Bright, who in 1965 became the first African-American full-service faculty member at YSU.

Bright was the founding director of YSU’s Black Studies program and was a three-time recipient of YSU’s Distinguished Professorship Award during his 40-year teaching career.

The exhibit is part of the museum’s commitment to feature the work of artists with underrepresented voices and viewpoints