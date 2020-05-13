Youngstown murder victim survived previous shooting last year

Urrayne Bulls, of Warren, was found dead in a car in Youngstown on Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who was found shot to death Sunday in an abandoned SUV on Interstate 680 in Youngstown survived a previous shooting attempt last year.

Urrayne Bulls, 24, of Warren, was also shot in the head June 23 in her SUV on the South Side. She survived her wounds, and three weeks later, John Farris, III, 25, was arrested on charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Farris was indicted in October by a Mahoning County grand jury on the same charges. His case is still pending in common pleas court.

Farris is presently being held in the Trumbull County Jail on unrelated charges. Records there show he is being held on warrants from out of the county as well as for a 2018 possession of drugs case in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Chief Of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn says investigators are aware of the previous shooting, but he said he could not comment any further because it is an ongoing investigation.

In the shooting last year, reports said Bulls was able to talk to police a few days after she was wounded. She told them that she was arguing with Farris when he hit her in the head twice with a handgun then shot her.

Reports said Farris then ran away and a friend drove Bulls in her own SUV to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where police were called.

Inside the SUV, police found two spent .40-caliber shell casings, reports said.

Reports did not say where on the South Side Bulls was at when she was shot.

On Sunday, police were called about 11 a.m. to the southbound lanes of Interstate 680 at the Indianola Avenue/Shirley Road exit after a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was checking on an abandoned SUV on the side of the road. They found Bulls dead inside.

Investigators said Bulls had been shot inside the SUV, and they believe the SUV had been on the side of the road between five to six hours.

No one answered a knock Wednesday at a home that was listed as Bulls’ address on court records.